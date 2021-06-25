State Police continue search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect connected to I-84 shooting in Cheshire

According to officials, the suspect is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” and 180 pounds. He is believed to have dark facial hair.

State Police continued to search for the armed and dangerous suspect involved in Friday's shooting.

The shooting took place on I-84 West by exit 26 in Cheshire shortly after 2 a.m.

When police said the suspect ran by foot, the search was focused in the area of Rogers Orchard on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.

There were police cruisers parked in the lot, a helicopter flying above to help with the search, a State Police Humvee and troopers in tactical gear with their K-9.

FOX61 spoke to a resident who lived across from Rogers Orchard who said she is prepared if anything were to happen.

"She told me and at that point, I said okay, it’s time to lock down the house and just wait and watch all the commotion," said Diane Bonaker of Plantsville.

Bonaker said she did not know what was going on until her daughter called her to tell her what happened.

Once she realized an armed and dangerous suspect was on the loose, she became more attentive.

"Keeping everything locked and just keep going around the house and then I got a little concerned because earlier, I had heard some banging, but it seemed to be not say a gunfire but somebody banging on something," added Bonaker.

State Police was not able to comment further on what led them to search by Rogers Orchard.

"Based on the information that we’re able to gather at the very early stages of the investigation, that’s where our search efforts led us to really focus in on," said Trooper Josue Dorelus of Connecticut State Police.

Police said one man was shot in the car. He was transported and his current condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not comment on the nature of the shooting but the incident caused traffic to back up for miles.

"That’s crazy, especially on the highway. I thought somebody crashed," said David Horan of Plainfield.

"On my way to the doctor’s, I saw the cruisers all parked at Roger’s Orchard on my way down and then when I went down the bottom of the mountain, they were stationed all throughout and driving around searching," said Rick Kulmann of Waterbury.

Police relayed a strong message to residents in the area at their news conference.

"You can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area. We’re asking you not to be alarmed. Again, but remain vigilant. If you see anything suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact 911," added Trooper Dorelus.

Police said if you have any information that will help them find the suspect, they are urging everyone to call Troop A in Southbury at (203) 267-2240. All calls can remain anonymous.

Police are reminding the public to not go up to this man since he is armed and dangerous.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Southington police told FOX61 that they are assisting State police with the search and investigation. A reverse 911 call went out to residents in the area.

A helicopter was seen overhead the search area.

Police say the public should NOT APPROACH the suspect if seen.

Anyone with information should call 911.

BREAKING: Multiple police agencies on scene of Rogers Orchards, right off the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike at the Wolcott town line.



Police say they are searching for a male suspect believed to be armed & dangerous. People should stay inside at this time. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/EGBVZIJtxr — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) June 25, 2021

Armored State Police truck stationed at Rogers Orchards, along with a swarm of other police vehicles. Have seen Waterbury, Wolcott & Southington PD vehicles here as well. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/SObhB79AgA — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) June 25, 2021

