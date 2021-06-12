Police searching for driver involved in deadly I-95 crash

The driver of a distinctive Acura pulled over and fled on foot after rear-ending a motorcycle, police say.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was killed while riding his motorcycle on I-95 early Saturday morning, and police are now searching for the driver of the other vehicle involved.

According to state police, it happened just after midnight on I-95 North near exit 47 in New Haven. 19-year-old Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia was riding his Yamaha motorcycle in the right lane when a car traveling at a higher rate of speed moved into his lane and rear-ended the bike. Figueroa-Garcia was thrown from his motorcycle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck him pulled over, got out, and ran.

Police say the car is a black 1991 2-door Acura Integra with white driver and passenger doors, lime green rims, a Frankenstein decal on the front windshield, and one on the rear window that says "It's Alive."