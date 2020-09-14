x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Crime

Bridgeport police searching for suspect with gun

Police say the suspect led officers on a brief pursuit before fleeing.
Bridgeport police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently searching for a man who led officers on a pursuit Sunday evening. 

Bridgeport Police Spokesperson Scott Appleby told FOX61, around 5:00 pm, officers began to pull the suspect over by Stop and Stop on a preliminary report for failing to stop. 

The suspect then took off and led police on a pursuit that ended at PT Barnum Apartments where one suspect ran out of the car with a gun while another suspect was arrested. 

A K-9 unit was assisting with the search until 5:48 p.m. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS. 

Related Articles