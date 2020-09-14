Bridgeport police searching for suspect with gun

Police say the suspect led officers on a brief pursuit before fleeing.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently searching for a man who led officers on a pursuit Sunday evening.

Bridgeport Police Spokesperson Scott Appleby told FOX61, around 5:00 pm, officers began to pull the suspect over by Stop and Stop on a preliminary report for failing to stop.

The suspect then took off and led police on a pursuit that ended at PT Barnum Apartments where one suspect ran out of the car with a gun while another suspect was arrested.

A K-9 unit was assisting with the search until 5:48 p.m.