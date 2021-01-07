Police seize over 13 pounds of illegal marijuana, 20 oxycodone hydrochloride pills in Naugatuck

Police say the drugs were found inside a car that the people inside fled after officers tried to pull it over.

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut — Thanks to the help of a K9 officer, police were able to make a drug bust in Naugatuck.

In the afternoon of July 20, officers tried to stop a BMW3 series on Main Street South in the area of the Salem Bridge for motor vehicle violations.

Police say the car drove away from officers and was later found in the area at a gas station on South Main Street in Waterbury.

The people inside the car had left the car at the gas station. Police with the help of the K9 Judge, were able to find and seize 13 pounds of illegal marijuana and 20 oxycodone hydrochloride pills from the car.

In Connecticut, it is legal to have 1.5 ounces of marijuana on your person or 5 ounces in a secure area like a glove compartment.

"The investigation is ongoing and Naugatuck Police anticipate arrests to be forthcoming from this incident. We commend our officers’ proactive efforts in curbing illegal drugs in our community, specifically illegally opioids," said Naugatuck police in a Facebook post.





