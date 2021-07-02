Police seize over 70lbs of illegal mushrooms and other drugs in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police seized over 1,156 oz. of illegal mushrooms and other drugs after responding to a domestic incident call.
Officers say they responded to a domestic incident complaint at Millville Avenue on June 29 and saw illegal drugs during their investigation of Justin Cummings.
After obtaining a search and seizure warrant, officers seized cannabis plants, marijuana, and edibles, illegal mushrooms, and steroids.
Shown below is the exact list that was seized by officers:
- 12 Potted Cannabis Plants
- 31.7 Ounces of Marijuana
- 6.2 Ounces of Marijuana
- 17 Medicatied Nerd Rope 400 mg THC per Rope Edibles
- 1 Stoner Patch Watermelon 500 mg THC Edibles
- 59 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 58.9 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 59.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 58 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 60.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 60.5 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 54.9 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 60.7 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 61.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 52.3 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 54.6 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 61.8 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 53.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 60.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 58.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 57.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 61.6 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 58.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 58.7 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 55.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
- 1 Glass Vial of Testosterone Propionate 100 mg/ml
- 3 Glass Vials of Testosterone Cypionate 200 mg/ml
- 3 Glass Vials of Nandolone Deconate 250 mg/ml
- 3 Glass Vials of Masteron Enanthate 200 mg/ml
- 5 Glass Vials of Primobolan Methanolone Enanthate 10 mg/ml
- 10 Glass Vials of Testosterone Cypionate 250 mg/ml
- 19 Glass Vials of HGH 1.2iu
- 2 Glass Vials of PeptidePros BCP157 5 Mg
- 10 Tadalafil 10 mg pills
- Package labeled "Oxandrolone" containing 46 blue/white capsules
Cummings was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell hallucinogenic, operation of a drug factory, use of drugs, and selling more than a kilogram of marijuana.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and Cummings may be facing more charges.
