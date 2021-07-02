x
Crime

Police seize over 70lbs of illegal mushrooms and other drugs in Naugatuck

Officers respond to a domestic incident and found illegal mushrooms, marijuana, and steroids.
Credit: Naugatuck Police Department
Justin Cummings

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police seized over 1,156 oz. of illegal mushrooms and other drugs after responding to a domestic incident call.

Officers say they responded to a domestic incident complaint at Millville Avenue on June 29 and saw illegal drugs during their investigation of Justin Cummings.

After obtaining a search and seizure warrant, officers seized cannabis plants, marijuana, and edibles, illegal mushrooms, and steroids.

Shown below is the exact list that was seized by officers:

  • 12 Potted Cannabis Plants
  • 31.7 Ounces of Marijuana
  • 6.2 Ounces of Marijuana
  • 17 Medicatied Nerd Rope 400 mg THC per Rope Edibles
  • 1 Stoner Patch Watermelon 500 mg THC Edibles
  • 59 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 58.9 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 59.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 58 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 60.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 60.5 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 54.9 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 60.7 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 61.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 52.3 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 54.6 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 61.8 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 53.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 60.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 58.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 57.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 61.6 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 58.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 58.7 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 55.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar
  • 1 Glass Vial of Testosterone Propionate 100 mg/ml
  • 3 Glass Vials of Testosterone Cypionate 200 mg/ml
  • 3 Glass Vials of Nandolone Deconate 250 mg/ml
  • 3 Glass Vials of Masteron Enanthate 200 mg/ml
  • 5 Glass Vials of Primobolan Methanolone Enanthate 10 mg/ml
  • 10 Glass Vials of Testosterone Cypionate 250 mg/ml
  • 19 Glass Vials of HGH 1.2iu
  • 2 Glass Vials of PeptidePros BCP157 5 Mg
  • 10 Tadalafil 10 mg pills
  • Package labeled "Oxandrolone" containing 46 blue/white capsules

Cummings was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell hallucinogenic, operation of a drug factory, use of drugs, and selling more than a kilogram of marijuana. 

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and Cummings may be facing more charges. 

