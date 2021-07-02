Police seize over 70lbs of illegal mushrooms and other drugs in Naugatuck

Officers respond to a domestic incident and found illegal mushrooms, marijuana, and steroids.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police seized over 1,156 oz. of illegal mushrooms and other drugs after responding to a domestic incident call.

Officers say they responded to a domestic incident complaint at Millville Avenue on June 29 and saw illegal drugs during their investigation of Justin Cummings.

After obtaining a search and seizure warrant, officers seized cannabis plants, marijuana, and edibles, illegal mushrooms, and steroids.

Shown below is the exact list that was seized by officers:

12 Potted Cannabis Plants

31.7 Ounces of Marijuana

6.2 Ounces of Marijuana

17 Medicatied Nerd Rope 400 mg THC per Rope Edibles

1 Stoner Patch Watermelon 500 mg THC Edibles

59 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

58.9 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

59.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

58 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

60.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

60.5 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

54.9 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

60.7 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

61.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

52.3 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

54.6 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

61.8 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

53.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

60.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

58.1 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

57.2 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

61.6 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

58.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

58.7 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

55.4 Ounces of Mushroom Cultivation in a Mason Jar

1 Glass Vial of Testosterone Propionate 100 mg/ml

3 Glass Vials of Testosterone Cypionate 200 mg/ml

3 Glass Vials of Nandolone Deconate 250 mg/ml

3 Glass Vials of Masteron Enanthate 200 mg/ml

5 Glass Vials of Primobolan Methanolone Enanthate 10 mg/ml

10 Glass Vials of Testosterone Cypionate 250 mg/ml

19 Glass Vials of HGH 1.2iu

2 Glass Vials of PeptidePros BCP157 5 Mg

10 Tadalafil 10 mg pills

Package labeled "Oxandrolone" containing 46 blue/white capsules

Cummings was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell hallucinogenic, operation of a drug factory, use of drugs, and selling more than a kilogram of marijuana.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and Cummings may be facing more charges.

