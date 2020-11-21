Police standoff in Bridgeport after Trumbull Mall robbery

Police say there were reports of a robbery with a possible shooting. The suspect crashed a short distance from the mall in the area of Ranch Drive and Anton Road.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police say an incident happened at the Trumbull Mall Friday night.

Trumbull Police say there was a robbery at Zales Jewelers. There was one shot fired. The suspect fled from the mall and a police chase ensued. The suspect crashed a short distance from the mall in the area of Ranch Drive and Anton Road. Trumbull Police say the suspect took several necklaces.

Bridgeport Police say the suspect has not surrendered to them and remains in the car. A negotiator is on-scene along with emergency services. Officers have secured the area.

Residents in the area are asked by police to stay in their homes until officers clear the area.

Trumball Mall has been reopened and Trumbull Police are helping patrons who are leaving the mall.

Bridgeport Police say a person struck by the car before the suspect crashed. The victim was transported to the hospital. It is unclear the severity of the injury.