Police: Teen steals car with 2-year-old inside from West Hartford business

Child was dropped off a short time later unharmed

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford Police are investigating after they say a teen stole a car Tuesday afternoon with a two-year-old child inside. The child was unharmed.

At 2:30 pm, police received a 911 call from a car owner who said their car had been stolen from Premium Auto located at 932 New Britain Avenue with a two-year- old child still inside. The caller told police the car was traveling west on New Britain Avenue.

Police said the located the vehicle a short time later going north on South Main Street. Stop sticks was used to slow the vehicle down. The car crashed into another vehicle, which then hit at third at the corner of South Main Street and Sedgwick Road. The suspect fled from the stolen car and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody by West Hartford Officers. The third vehicle struck by the suspect vehicle had three occupants, two of which were minors, who reported no injuries.

Police said the car theft suspect had dropped off the baby outside of a local business shortly after stealing the vehicle. The child was found uninjured and reunited with their family.

The 16 year-old suspect is currently in police custody and being treated at a local hospital as a precaution. The West Hartford Police Department has contacted the Juvenile Court and is seeking a “Take into Custody Order” for the suspect.

This is an active investigation and criminal charges for the abduction and vehicle theft are pending.

