Police warning residents of COVID-19 Phishing scam in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Residents in Southington are being warned about a COVID-19 Phishing scam.

Police were told on December 2 about mail fraud by Southington Town Hall Finance Department. The letter was from the post office that read, "Return to Sender - Not Deliverable Addressed." The mail also read "COVID-19 RELIEF BENEFITS," and was addressed to an elderly Southington resident.

The sender was listed as "Administrative Offices, Southington, CT," but Police say this letter was not mailed from the town, nor did the Town give permission for anyone to use its name to mail the letter to residents.

Police added the letter has an offer to apply for a loan with "Pinnacle Lending." If one were to call the number, a representative will ask for personal information like the caller's name and social security number.

A similar incident happened in Canton, where residents were also warned of residents about receiving letters saying "COVID-19 RELIEF."