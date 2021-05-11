x
Police warning residents of increase in purse snatching in Milford, surrounding areas

Milford police are offering tips on how to prevent purse snatching.
MILFORD, Conn. — Police are warning residents of an increase in purse-snatching incidents in Milford and the surrounding towns. 

In a tweet from the Milford Police Department Tuesday, police provided tips on how residents can prevent these types of crimes.

Some of the advice offer was:  

  • Residents should keep their purse/bag in their sight at all times and never leave it in a shopping cart or in your car and walk away. 
  • One should also pay attention to their environment around them.

Police say if you are a victim or see something suspicious, call 911 right away or the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551. 

