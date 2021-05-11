Police warning residents of increase in purse snatching in Milford, surrounding areas

MILFORD, Conn. — Police are warning residents of an increase in purse-snatching incidents in Milford and the surrounding towns.
In a tweet from the Milford Police Department Tuesday, police provided tips on how residents can prevent these types of crimes.
Some of the advice offer was:
- Residents should keep their purse/bag in their sight at all times and never leave it in a shopping cart or in your car and walk away.
- One should also pay attention to their environment around them.
Police say if you are a victim or see something suspicious, call 911 right away or the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.