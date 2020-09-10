Police looking for Waterbury homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

WATERBURY, Conn — A man is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting on October 7.Police said on Friday an arrest warrant was signed for 24-year-old Jacob Morales.
Officers were called to the area of Walnut Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on the report of gunshots and a person who had been struck.
When they arrived, police found 27-year-old Luis Robert Vazquez in the driver's seat of a KIA Optima that had crashed. Police said the car had both airbags deployed and had heavy front-end damage from hitting a fire hydrant and a parked, unoccupied car.
Vazquez, a Waterbury resident, was shot in the torso and suffered other injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Morales is 6'0", 170lbs, and has brown hair and eyes. He is facing several charges including:
- Murder
- Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st
- Criminal Use of a Weapon
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
- Illegal transfer of a Pistol/Revolver
- Illegal Discharge of a Firearm
- Reckless Endangerment 1st
- Criminal Mischief 3rd
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morales is asked to call police at (203)574-6911 or 911. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.