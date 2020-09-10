Police looking for Waterbury homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

On October 7, a 27-yaer-old man was found shot in his car on Walnut Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATERBURY, Conn — A man is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting on October 7.Police said on Friday an arrest warrant was signed for 24-year-old Jacob Morales.

Officers were called to the area of Walnut Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on the report of gunshots and a person who had been struck.

When they arrived, police found 27-year-old Luis Robert Vazquez in the driver's seat of a KIA Optima that had crashed. Police said the car had both airbags deployed and had heavy front-end damage from hitting a fire hydrant and a parked, unoccupied car.

Vazquez, a Waterbury resident, was shot in the torso and suffered other injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Morales is 6'0", 170lbs, and has brown hair and eyes. He is facing several charges including:

Murder

Criminal Attempt at Assault 1st

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Illegal transfer of a Pistol/Revolver

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment 1st

Criminal Mischief 3rd