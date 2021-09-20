Postal carrier stabbed in Hartford, suspect detained: police

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A postal worker is recovering after he was stabbed Monday afternoon in Hartford, police said.

Officers were called to the area of 78 West Morningside around 1:43 p.m. on Monday on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a postal worker in his fifties stabbed in the shoulder.

The wound was non-life-threatening, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

After canvassing the area, a West Hartford K9 officer located the suspect, who was detained for further investigation. No charges have been formally filed.

The motive for the incident remains unknown.

The U.S. Postal Services issued a statement to FOX61, that said in part:

“The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is of critical importance for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is aware of the incident involving a Postal Service employee, which occurred on September 20, 2021. We are coordinating and working jointly with the Hartford Police Department to solve this crime. Therefore, no further details will be provided.”

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call 860-722-8477.

