Prayer vigil held for teen rapper killed in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford family is mourning the loss of their son who was shot and killed just a few weeks ago in Hartford. Local group Mothers United Against Violence held a prayer vigil on Martin Street Saturday evening.



The group gathered around a memorial with candles and photos of Juan Bautista Garcia, the 17-year-old rapper who was found shot dead in a car on August 8th.



“These lives out here matter, particularly a 17-year-old kid,” Rev. Henry Brown said.



Garcia’s memory lives on with family and friends, like, Christian McPherson.



“He was always in the studio. There wasn’t an hour that he wasn’t writing his music,” McPherson said. “He was more than just a rapper. The kid had so much love and to be 17-years-old and to be able to touch so many people's hearts, not only through your music, but just generally things that you would do throughout the day.”



McPherson said Garcia was originally from Brooklyn but spent most of his life in Hartford. As his family and friends mourn his loss, they are hoping for answers about why something like this would happen. “For police to tell us who did this or make an arrest,” McPherson said.



Garcia's death marks the 25th homicide of the year in Hartford.



“The fact that it happened August the 8th and to the date, nobody came forward with information about this crime. This was a 17-year-old kid who had a life, a full life ahead of him. It was cut short and the perpetrators are still on the loose. And until these people in the community start policing their own, standing up and telling what they know, what they see, these things are going to continue,” Rev. Brown said.



If you know anything about what happened, contact Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS. You can remain anonymous at their tip line.