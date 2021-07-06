Prisoner escapes from US corrections agent after running out of car at red light: Meriden Police

The prisoner was eventually captured by Meriden police inside a building in Women & Families Center at Colony Street.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man was captured by Meriden police Tuesday after he escaped custody at Meriden Superior Court.

Police say they responded to court after they learned 23-year-old Meriden resident Dasmel Moore had escaped custody.

Moore was scheduled to be extradited to Polk County, Florida on a warrant for burglary of a dwelling and grand theft auto of a dwelling. Police say that Moore was in the back of a U.S. Corrections Agent's car which was pulling away from court when Moore was able to open the door and ran away.

Moore was handcuffed in front of his body and the handcuffs were secured to his belt wrapped around his waist.

Police say they received a report from dispatches that Moore was seen riding a bicycle in the area of Colony Street and Washington Street. Police added it is unclear how Moore got the bicycle.

Moore was found by officers and ran away, eventually running the Women & Families Center on Colony Street. He was captured by police and taken back into custody.

Moore was charged with escape in the first degree, interfering, and breach of peace in the second degree. He was held on bond and is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday morning.

