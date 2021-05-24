x
Late former Springfield priest killed altar boy in 1972, prosecutor says

"Based on the accumulation of historical evidence, the evidence gained in the last year, and the admissions of Richard Lavigne, I believe we now have those answers."
FILE — Rev. Richard R. Lavigne, a Roman Catholic priest, pleads guilty in superior court to two counts of indecently assaulting two adolescent boys, in this June 25, 1992 file photo, in Newburyport, Mass. Investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for the defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week, a prosecutor said Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Maguire, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A prosecutor says investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week. 

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters Monday that incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews with an investigator further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau's death. 

Gulluni says his office was prepared to prosecute Lavigne for Croteau's murder, but he died Friday at the age of 80 before he could be arrested.

Officials said, "At the time of Danny’s death, Richard R. Lavigne, was a Roman Catholic priest and friend of the Croteau family.  Lavigne was assigned to Saint Mary’s Parish in Springfield."

Authorities developed information about Lavigne and interviewed him in April and earlier this month. 

"During all of the interviews, Lavigne refused to specifically admit that he killed Danny Croteau, and at times, was cagey and evasive, continuing his long-running attempts to mislead and distract investigators. However, he made several statements to indicate that he was the last person to see Danny Croteau alive, that he brought him to the riverbank on April 14, 1972, that he physically assaulted him there, and after leaving Danny there and returning a short time later, that he saw Danny floating face down in the river. He stated further that he neither attempted to rescue him nor alert Danny’s parents or police of Danny’s whereabouts or condition. Police then discovered Danny’s remains the following day on April 15, 1972."

Danny Croteau. His body was found in 1972.

