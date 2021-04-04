Prosecutor opposes probation in Tinder date choking case

Police say Alicea was gone when the woman regained consciousness after the 2019 attack, but he left his cell phone.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A man accused of choking a woman to unconsciousness after meeting her through the Tinder dating app in Connecticut has applied for probation. Socrates Alicea is charged with felony strangulation.

He applied Thursday in Stamford for a probation program that could result in the charge being erased. The Stamford Advocate reports prosecutor Joseph Valdes is opposed because of the seriousness of the allegations.

Alicea is a former Kingston, New York, resident who now lives in Edgecomb, Maine.