Prosecutor opposes probation in Tinder date choking case

STAMFORD, Conn. — A man accused of choking a woman to unconsciousness after meeting her through the Tinder dating app in Connecticut has applied for probation. Socrates Alicea is charged with felony strangulation.
He applied Thursday in Stamford for a probation program that could result in the charge being erased. The Stamford Advocate reports prosecutor Joseph Valdes is opposed because of the seriousness of the allegations.
Alicea is a former Kingston, New York, resident who now lives in Edgecomb, Maine.
Police say Alicea was gone when the woman regained consciousness after the 2019 attack, but he left his cell phone. His lawyer says the accusations are false.