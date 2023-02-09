Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida last month

Michael Yamin was originally charged with reckless driving in the second degree and a DUI in the first degree.

PROSPECT, Conn. — The superintendent of Regional District 16 schools pled guilty to a reckless driving charge while on a trip to Florida in late January.

Michael Yamin was originally charged with a DUI, but it was reduced to reckless driving when he appeared in court.

In a statement released by the superintendent, he stated he was visiting his father and an "incident" occurred. He eventually plead guilty to a misdemeanor for reckless driving.

"This past September, I was visiting my father in Florida to assist with his medical care. While in Florida, an incident occurred and I plead guilty to a misdemeanor for reckless driving. I am truly sorry for this lapse in judgment and take full responsibility for my actions. I recognize that as the Superintendent of Schools, my conduct reflects poorly on the Region.

"I have been the Region 16 Superintendent for eight years and have strived to make decisions that are in the best interest of our children and our community. I am appreciative of the Board’s support and will work tirelessly to regain the trust of our staff and our school community. I look forward to our continued work together."

