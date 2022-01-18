Woman injured after purse snatching in Southington, police search for suspects

The suspects' vehicle was found crashed in Waterbury and it was identified in a separate robbery in that city.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman was injured after several men with ski masks pushed her to the ground while stealing her purse outside of a store in Southington on Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to the Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Queen Street around 2 p.m. Sunday after a report of a purse snatching.

The victim told police several men with ski masks got out of a black vehicle with New York license plates that had just pulled up in front of the store.

One man approached the female victim, who was walking near the sidewalk and snatched her purse off her shoulder. Police said the woman was then pushed to the ground as she attempted to grab hold of her purse.

She sustained injuries to her leg, back and buttocks.

The man then got into the car and fled the scene. The vehicle, later identified as a black BMW X5, was later located driving on Interstate 84 west, traveling toward Waterbury.

Police said the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic.

The vehicle had been stolen out of Torrington on Saturday. Police said it was identified in another robbery in Waterbury before it was found crashed into a building. The suspects ran off.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer LoCastro at 860-378-1600 x2451 or the Southington Auto Task Force at 860-378-1600 x16149 autotheft@Southingtonpolice.org

