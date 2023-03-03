During the investigation, DNA evidence was also found to be a match to an unrelated rape case in Waterbury, Conn.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Authorities arrested a Puyallup police officer on Thursday night in connection to a reported rape in 2022.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Niamkey Ange Amichia, 32, faces charges of third-degree rape after the victim reported the rape in October 2022. Amichia was booked into the Pierce County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the reported rape happened when Amichia was off-duty. The victim told police she met the officer on an online dating app before the rape occurred.

Court documents say that while the victim initially agreed to meet Amichia and receive $400 from him for 30 minutes of her time, she would only have sex with him if he wore a condom. But when Amichia said he didn't have one and she refused to have sex, he raped her.

In court, the prosecuting attorney requested for bail to be set at $200,000, and also called for the Court to seize his passport.

DNA from a rape kit submitted to authorities revealed a match for Amichia. The evidence indicated another match for an unrelated 2016 rape case in Waterbury, Connecticut, according to probable cause documents.

The victim there said an unknown man matching his description had knocked on her door and entered the residence claiming to be the police. The man zip-tied the victim's hands behind her back and forced her to have sex.

Immediately upon his arrest, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Amichia was fired from the Puyallup Police Department. The department hired Amichia on Aug. 8, 2022.

Amichia was still in training at the time of his arrest and never worked alone as a Puyallup officer, the department said in a release.