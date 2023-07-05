Quinnipiac students robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect

The students complied, handing over $40 and a wallet to the gunman who fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are investigating after two students were robbed at gunpoint while walking along Whitney Avenue.

The Chief of Public Safety at Quinnipiac University Othoniel Reyes made faculty and students aware of an incident that occurred.

Just after midnight on Saturday, two students reported that they were walking to an off-campus home when they were approached by a dark-skinned male who brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, according to police.

The students complied, handing over $40 and a wallet to the gunman who fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said. The students were not injured.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000 or the Quinnipiac University Department of Public Safety at 203-582-6200.

