Real estate agent arrested after stealing more than $1 million from clients: Police

NORWALK, Conn — A real estate agent accused of stealing more than $1 million from his clients was arrested for larceny, police said.

In March 2022, Norwalk police received several complaints alleging 57-year-old Carl Ferraro, of Darien, withheld funds from clients during real estate closings.

After an investigation, detectives determined that more than $1 million was stolen from more than half a dozen clients.

According to police, Ferraro would set up home closings and keep the money instead of giving it to the sellers.

Several arrest warrants were issued based on the findings of the investigation.

Ferraro was taken into custody on the warrants without incident. He was charged with eight counts of first-degree larceny and held on a $4.3 million bond.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Sura at 203-854-3039.

