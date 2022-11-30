Registered sex offender arrested after trespassing at Hartford elementary school

Alexander Robles allegedly snuck into a back entrance of the school after originally being denied to use a restroom by a school staff member.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A registered sex offender was arrested after he entered a Hartford elementary school on Tuesday morning.

An official from Hartford Public Schools said that an individual, who police identified as Alexander Robles, 48, asked a staff member at Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School to use the restroom but was denied. Robles then went around the building and came in through the door near a rear loading dock that was unlocked by cafeteria staff waiting for a delivery, according to the school official. He entered a staff-only restroom in the kitchen area near the door.

Staff called security and escorted Robles away from the school and Hartford police were notified.

Robles was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in the 2nd degree and was revealed to be a registered sex offender living in Hartford.

