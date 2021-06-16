'They're taking away young men's lives way too soon' | Family of 21-year-old man killed in New Haven speak out

If you have info about the shooting call the New Haven police department at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-TIPS(8477)

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Relatives have identified the 21-year-old shot and killed in the New Haven shooting Tuesday night as Richard Whitaker Jr, a young father who also saw his older brother get gunned down last year.

The family says they are devastated and heartbroken.

Police found the young man suffering from a gunshot wound near Columbus Avenue Tuesday night.

“We know he was walking and a car pulled up and somebody from the back of the car shot him and they say the bullet was in his arm and it traveled to his heart,” Richard’s grandmother Shirley Gibson said.

Gibson said his brother, Dayshon Smith, was killed in a shooting in August of last year and that both have young children that are left behind.

“It hasn’t even been a year for Dayshon, his brother was a golden glove boxer too and gone. Wiped right out. Shot in his head,” Gibson said. “They don’t even have a chance to live their lives. Dayshon was 28 and Richard 21 and he has a 2-year-old daughter and Dayshon left a 7-year-old daughter.”

Gibson said Richard graduated from Eli Whitney Technical High School with a focus on plumbing.

Cousin Tasha Ramos shared how she will remember Richard, saying, “He always was smiling, always had a smile on his face, always joking around, trying to make everyone laugh.”

The family is getting through this difficult time by focusing on their faith.

“We just ask and are praying that the whole community can come together and lift my family up in prayer and not even just this family, but all the families that lives have been taken senselessly,” uncle Terry Davis said.

The shooting happened the same day the city introduced a task force to combat gun violence. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is hoping the force will be able to help with shootings like this one and other cases.

“That group including partners from other towns Hampden, West Haven, East Haven, will put more resources into solving these shootings and homicides. And once someone shoots once, it’s highly possible they may shoot again so we need to make sure we’re holding people accountable,” he said.

The family wants justice for Richard and is asking for anyone who knows anything about this to come forward.

"They're taking away young men's lives way too soon," Ramos said. "I pray that it stops and I pray that they do find these people that are out there doing it cause they're taking away people that have families that love them and we're here and we want justice for them."

