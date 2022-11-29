Repeat offender sentenced to over 10 years in prison on child abuse images

Robert J. Mosely, 55, has been in custody since January 28, 2020 and had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison on Monday for possessing and distributing images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Robert J. Mosely, 55, has been in custody since January 28, 2020, and has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Mosely had prior offenses, according to documents and statements made in court. In 2016, he was convicted of child pornography in the second degree. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail, with execution suspended after six and 20 years of probation.

On January 28, 2020, Connecticut parole officers and Connecticut state troopers conducted a home visit at Mosley’s home. During the visit, Mosley was found in possession of an unapproved smartphone and an approved mobile phone that contained suspected child pornography.

Investigators seized both phones, and Mosley was taken into custody. Subsequent analysis of the seized phones and a cloud storage account that belonged to Mosley revealed thousands of images and hundreds of videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, primarily boys between the ages of two and 14.

Analysis of Mosley’s e-mail account also revealed that he sent e-mails soliciting child pornography, sent images of child pornography to others, and sent links to his cloud storage account.

Due to Mosely's criminal history, the penalties were enhanced.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.