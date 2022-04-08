Bridgeport police searching for child reportedly abducted by biological father

Police said the child was playing in the park when the father took the child.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating a possible child kidnapping.

Police say the child's biological father took the child from a park at Wordin and Hanover Street. The child had been brought to the park by the foster parents.

Bridgeport Police have alerted the state and surrounding police departments to be on the lookout for the father, James Douglas, age 30. They said he is driving in a 2014 maroon, 4-door, Honda Civic.

The child's name is Jaylayjah Douglas, 11 months old, she has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS or contact their nearest police department.

This story is still developing.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

