Reputed head of eastern Connecticut drug operation sentenced

Carlos Delgado, of Mansfield, was convicted in January of federal drug trafficking and firearms possession charges.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 51-year-old man who prosecutors say ran a major drug trafficking operation in eastern Connecticut has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Carlos Delgado, of Mansfield, was convicted in January of federal drug trafficking and firearms possession charges. Prosecutors said Delgado was coordinating the shipment of kilogram quantities of cocaine through the mail from Puerto Rico to various spots in eastern Connecticut.