Residents pick up the pieces after deadly Hartford fire

The fire at Charter Oak killed one person and injured dozens more.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dozens of people displaced by a massive apartment fire in Hartford right now figuring out a way to pick up the pieces.

“I’m helping my mom who lives here to salvage whatever she can,” Cynthia Russell.

Russell along with other residents were back at the building Tuesday to pick up some belongings.

Most residents are currently staying in motels but for some, that’s just half the battle.

“Right now I have nothing, I mean I have clothes but I have like no food, no money nothing I don’t get my food stamps until the first” resident Wayne Clark said.

Police arrested and charged 28-year-old destiny, Waite, with arson and murder. Police say Waite threw a lit hand sanitizer at her girlfriend igniting the flames.