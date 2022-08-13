Restaurant owner fatally shoots man during fight: Waterbury police

Police were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A restaurant owner is accused of shooting and killing a man after a fight at the establishment overnight Saturday, according to Waterbury police.

Police were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on 736 East Main Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an argument happened outside the restaurant between the victim and Michael Anderson, 61, of Waterbury. Anderson is also the owner of the restaurant, police said.

During the fight, Anderson allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

Police took Anderson into custody, where he was charged with murder, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

It's not clear what led up to the fight.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

