Retired CT State Police trooper ID'd as victim in one-punch Las Vegas slaying

Las Vegas police have a suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS — A retired Connecticut State Trooper was killed Sunday after he was punched in Las Vegas. A suspect is in custody.

Police said Thomas Driscoll, who served in the State Police for 22 years, was walking across a street bridge along the Las Vegas Strip with a woman. As they walked past Brandon Leath, 33, he began shouting and following them.

As the couple was going down the escalator, Leath ran down the opposite side and waited for them at the bottom. When the victim exited the escalator, he approached Leath. The two got into a verbal altercation and Leath punched the victim causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

Police said Leath fled the area on foot and was apprehended shortly after by responding officers. Medical arrived and transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead

Leath was arrested for Open Murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. The fatal confrontation was displayed on real-time surveillance cameras, police said.

Leath remained jailed Monday without bail pending a Wednesday court appearance on a murder charge. Court and jail records did not immediately reflect the name of his defense attorney.

Driscoll, 57, lived in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

The Connecticut State Police issued a statement:

Thomas Driscoll retired from the Connecticut State Police in 2009 after 22 years of service. Driscoll served most of his career on patrol at Troop H – Hartford and Troop B – North Canaan. He also was stationed at Bradley Airport. It saddens us to hear that he died after being assaulted. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story

