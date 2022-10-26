Jean Jacques found guilty in killing Norwich woman sentenced to 60 years in prison

He was initially convicted of murder in 2016 and sentenced to 60 years, but the case was overturned in July 2019.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Jean Jacques, the man found guilty of fatally stabbing Casey Chadwick in her apartment in June 2015 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Jacques, 48, entered Chadwick's Norwich apartment on the night of June 15, 2015, and fatally stabbed her multiple times before putting her body in a closet, according to trial testimony.

He was initially convicted of murder in 2016 and sentenced to 60 years, but the case was overturned in July 2019 on an appeal by the state Supreme Court, according to The Day. The state ruled that Jacques should be retried because a search by Norwich police of his apartment was conducted before a search warrant was obtained.

Jacques was offered a plea deal and he rejected it.

In the retrial, officials tried him on the same charge but using different evidence.

Before the new trial in 2019, Chadwick's mother, Wendy Brown, told FOX61 she will do anything to keep Jaques in prison.

"Oh my god! How much more am I supposed to take?" said Brown.

"There is so much overwhelming evidence that he killed my daughter,” Brown added when the retrial started.

Jacques is a Haitian immigrant who entered the country illegally and was held in prison since his arrest. Haiti would not take Jacques into their custody due to him not having the proper identification documents, The Day reported.

