Reward offered for 2016 Norwalk cold case

On May 11, 2016, two people were struck by a car on Buren Avenue near Bedford Avenue. Jamie Lane was struck and killed.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police are asking the public's help in solving a five-year-old Norwalk cold case.

On May 11, 2016, two people were struck by a car on Buren Avenue near Bedford Avenue. Police say the suspected car was a silver BMW 5 series. It had driven away before officers could arrive at the scene.

One of the people struck was identified as 26-year-old Jamie Lane. She died as a result of her injuries.

Police say they are offering a $50,00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people guilty of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to Detective Chris Imparato of the Cold Case Unit at 203-854-3190. To provide information anonymously call 203-854-311.