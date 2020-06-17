Rhode Island man arrested, accused of shooting friend in New Milford

The incident happened August of 2019 at a home on Kent Road. The suspect is facing multiple charges including manslaughter

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man was arraigned Wednesday after an almost year-long police investigation of his friend.

On August 10, 2019, police responded to a home on Kent Road being due to a man suffering from a gunshot. The man, who was later identified as 42-year-old Robert Cerrato of New Milford was taken to Danbury Hospital and was pronounced deceased.

According to the police warrant, Cerrato's friend Hector Diaz-Negron,43 of Pawtucket, RI, called 911 hysterically saying Cerrato was accidentally shot and added he was being shown the gun and "it went off." Police said other voices could be heard in the background and Diaz-Negron kept say "I don't know."

Officers arrived and EMS arrived on the scene. The warrant says Diaz-Negron and another man were administering first add to Cerrato when EMS entered the home's bedroom. Police said Diaz-Negron told then Cerrato wanted to show him the new guns he had and believed there were no bullets in the weapon. The warrant explains Diaz-Negron was handing one of the guns back to Cerrato and the gun fired, shooting him.