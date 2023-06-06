RI man had 5 drinks before DUI crash that killed mother, son on I-395: Warrant

Surveillance footage investigators obtained from the casino showed Derion Coker having five drinks and nearly attempting a sixth within four hours.

A Rhode Island man has been arrested in the deaths of a mother and son after crashing into them while driving on Interstate 395 in Montville under the influence of alcohol in September.

Derion Coker is accused of hitting 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski and 17-year-old Tyshon Harper while two cars were pulled over on the shoulder on Sept. 16, 2022. The two were standing outside when Coker struck them and the two cars parked on the shoulder.

Coker admitted to having some drinks while at the nearby casino for a comedy show, according to the arrest warrant. Surveillance footage investigators obtained from the casino showed Coker having five drinks - three hard drinks and two light beers, as well as a sip of a third beer - between 7 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. with no food.

In a text message sent at 10:40 p.m., Coker said to someone "I'm [about to] have to focus super hard to get home." He then gets to his car and drives out of the parking garage using "exaggerated" maneuvers, according to the warrant.

State police were called to I-395 in Montville around 11:24 p.m. to respond to the deadly crash that followed.

“It’s just hard to talk about. Just a tragic situation. We lost them two. Their hearts were just so full of life, they shouldn’t be emptied yet," Roland Krajewski, Jamie's brother and Tyshon's uncle, told FOX61 back in September.

Coker was charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of evading responsibility with death, operating under the influence, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He posted the $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

