Richard Dabate murder trial delayed again as judge orders jury to be re-selected

Dabate appeared in court for the first time in over a year. He is accused of killing his wife, Connie Dabate.

VERNON, Conn. — Richard Dabate was arrested and accused of killing his wife Connie Dabate in 2017.

The trial that has followed, has been slow-moving. Before his appearance Tuesday, Richard Dabate's last court appearance was in February 2020. Now, the trial will be pushed back again due to the jury being picked 18 months ago.

A judge ordered the jury for the trial to be re-selected, while the defense team has asked for more time in the case since Richard Dabate's attorney Hubie Santos passed away in June.

Richard Dabate was arrested and charged on April 14, 2017. Police arrested him after an investigation into his wife's death lasting over a year and a half. The investigation resulted in a 50-page arrest warrant detailing interactions between the couple, as well as witness accounts of the incident.

The warrant also included Connie Dabate’s Fit-Bit tracker, which showed inconsistencies in her husband's story. He is currently free on a $1 million bond.

New court documents showed that Dabate searched on the internet “deadly over-the-counter combinations,” “fast untraceable homemade poison,” and “tasteless poison easily available.” Other searches discussed how to use antifreeze as poison and where to purchase ricin – poison naturally found in castor beans.

Dabate's case has been continued to October.

