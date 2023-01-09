Ridgefield woman claims she can see future charged with attempted manslaughter in botched suicide pact

62-year-old Katherine Bleach says three years ago, she had a premonition about when her relative was going to die.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It’s a real-life story that sounds more like a movie. A Ridgefield woman who claims to be able to see into the future tried to end a relative’s life before he was allegedly scheduled to die. That woman is now charged with attempted manslaughter.

62-year-old Katherine Bleach claims she has a gift. She claims three years ago she had a premonition about when her relative was going to die. The two apparently made a mutual plan to end his life before that day came.

Katherine Bleach turned herself in to the police and admitted to helping a 65-year-old relative kill himself. But it was a botched attempt.

According to the warrant, Katherine and the victim agreed, “it was time for him to die” to explore “the next stage of the adventure”. The victim told police he agreed saying he “accomplished everything he wanted to do in his life.”

So Katherine allegedly purchased pills on the internet from Dubai, and on April 14, the agreed-upon date crushed up 125 tablets of the seizure medication into the relative’s applesauce.

After the relative consumed it, they laid in bed together. According to the warrant Katherine was surprised the next morning to find the victim still breathing. She told police she took it as, “a miracle and that God did not want him to die”. So she called 911 to save his life.

The victim told Ridgefield Police both he and Katherine are devoutly religious with a strong belief in the afterlife. The victim said he discussed his decision to end his life with his children.

Across the nation, 10 states have aid-in-dying laws. Each year in Connecticut, there’s a push at the Capitol to get physician-assisted suicide legislation across the finish line. But only for those with a terminal illness. This warrant reveals the victim only suffered from arthritis.

Katherine Bleach paid her $150,000 bond and is currently on 24/7 house arrest. Only allowed to leave to go to the doctor. If convicted she could spend up to 10 years in prison.

