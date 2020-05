Police said the suspect was acting irrationally and threatening. The suspect's family called police.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hamilton Road was closed Tuesday due to a police standoff with an individual.

Police said the suspect was acting irattionaly and threatening which cause their family to call officers. The man is said to be an emotionally disturbed person. A negotiator is on scene.

The suspect was said to have thrown bleach out of the window. Police are hoping to resolve this quickly.

Hamilton Road is closed between Zion and Hillside Avenue.