Road rage shooting in Windsor under investigation: Police

A female was shot while driving on Route 218 in a suspected road rage incident.

WINDSOR, Connecticut — A 27-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds after she passed a vehicle on Putnam Highway, according to Windsor police.

Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman driving eastbound in the right lane of Route 218, passed a vehicle she allegedly thought was turning.

The victim said she got back into the right lane when the car she passed pulled alongside her in the left lane and started shooting at her vehicle near Briarwood Road, according to police.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her lower body and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Department Detective Division is investigating this crime, which they believe is a result of road rage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Windsor Police Department at (860)298-4350.

