Houston driver stops in middle of freeway, gets out of SUV, throws punch at truck driver

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are hoping the public can help them identify a driver who they said was caught on camera taking a punch at another driver in the middle of a Houston freeway last week.
It happened Friday on the North Freeway near Kuykendahl.
Authorities said the suspect was driving a silver Saturn SUV and swerved in front of a delivery truck. The suspect then slammed on the brakes and brought the SUV to a complete stop in the middle of the freeway, forcing the delivery driver to stop.
The suspect is seen on video getting out of the SUV and approaching the truck. He then opens the truck door and throws a punch at the victim, hitting him in the face, authorities said.
Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a road rage suspect who stopped in the middle of a busy freeway and took a swing at a delivery driver last week.
If you recognize this suspect or have any information which may help with the investigation of this crime, Constable Heap asks you to contact Corporal Kelvin Hanks (kelvin.hanks@cn5.hctx.net) or let us know through our online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/
Constable Heap offers these tips if you are involved in a road rage incident:
• If you encounter an aggressive driver, don’t respond.
• Avoid eye contact.
• Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.
• Avoid offensive hand gestures.
• Don’t honk your horn.
• If you’re being followed or if an enraged driver points a gun at you, call 911 and provide a detailed description of the vehicle and the driver.
The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Kelvin Hanks at kelvin.hanks@cn5.hctx.net or submit a tip here.
