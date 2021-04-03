Robbers used a sledgehammer to break into Enfield jewelry store: police

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police are looking for a person who allegedly robbed a Hannoush Jewelers using a sledgehammer to break a store window.
According to officials, an Enfield police officer on a routine patrol observed a person exiting the window on the jewelry store on the east side of 95 Elm St. around 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect fled the scene in a light-colored Honda Civic.
Police said video surveillance from the scene showed at least two suspects using a sledgehammer to break a store window to gain access inside. They also broke multiple display cases housing assorted jewelry.
Both suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing with dark hats and face coverings.
