Crime

Suspects in custody for robbery at Old Saybrook store, multi-town pursuit: Police Chief

No shots were fired during the robbery or pursuit, said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Two people are in police custody after a robbery at an Old Saybrook grocery store and to a pursuit that ended in Cromwell, Old Saybrook police confirm to FOX61.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera told FOX61 the robbery at the Stop & Shop in Old Saybrook involved a taser and stun gun.

Police pursued the suspects, which ended in Cromwell. Two people are in custody.

No shots were fired during the robbery or pursuit, Spera said.

Police are expected to provide more information Thursday evening.

