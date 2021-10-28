Suspects in custody for robbery at Old Saybrook store, multi-town pursuit: Police Chief

No shots were fired during the robbery or pursuit, said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Two people are in police custody after a robbery at an Old Saybrook grocery store and to a pursuit that ended in Cromwell, Old Saybrook police confirm to FOX61.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera told FOX61 the robbery at the Stop & Shop in Old Saybrook involved a taser and stun gun.

Police pursued the suspects, which ended in Cromwell. Two people are in custody.

Police are expected to provide more information Thursday evening.

