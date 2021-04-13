Man pulled gun on attendant, robbed gas station in Rocky Hill: police

Police said a man entered the Citgo station on Main Street and robbed a gas attendant at gun point.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night.

Police said around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Citgo Gas Station on Main Street on the report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they were told a man had entered the store, brandished a gun, and robbed the gas station attendant before running away on foot towards Forest Street.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall wearing a black mask, black baseball hat, and dark clothing.

If anyone has information they are asked to call the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-2043.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.