Rocky Hill police arrest suspect in shots-fired case that prompted 'soft lockdown' at nearby schools

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A man believed to have been involved in a shooting that led to three Rocky Hills schools being placed on a ‘soft lockdown’ on Tuesday has been arrested.

Wesley Brown, 20, of Rocky Hill, was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday hours after a “shots fired” incident broke out on Orchard Street, police said Wednesday.

Brown has been charged with reckless endangerment, criminal attempt of assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $250,000 bong and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday.

Police said the incident unfolded around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday morning when officers received a 9-1-1 call reporting two cars were seen driving at a high rate of speed down Valley Brook Road and that several gunshots were heard by the caller.

Officers responded to the area and located a truck that had been struck by several bullets. The truck’s driver was not injured.

Out of an abundance of caution, three area schools were placed in a “soft lockdown.” Police said the shooting incident was not related to any Rocky Hill school.

Myrtle H. Stevens Elementary, Albert D. Griswold Middle School and Rocky Hill High School were the schools impacted.

A “soft lockdown” means that no individuals will be allowed to enter or exit those schools and that instructional and other school operations will continue without interruption.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the shooting incident was not a random act and the victim may have known the person who allegedly fired the gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.

