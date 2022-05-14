Rocky Hill police take suspect who was barricaded inside apartment complex into custody

Police said the barricade was in connection to a domestic violence incident.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill police have taken the suspect who barricaded themself at the Forrest Park Apartments at 100 West Street into custody.

Police said that parts of the complex were evacuated but the area is safe now for residents to return.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and is now being processed at the Rocky Hill Police Department.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.