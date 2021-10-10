Suspect in Rumba Bar shootout arrested, another at large: East Haven police

Police said on Oct. 10, Martinez and another man were involved in a late-night shooting in the rear parking lot of Rumba Café Bar.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — One of the two men involved in a shooting at a parking lot of an East Haven bar last month was recently arrested and has faced a judge, police said Thursday.

Police said Alberto Martinez, 27, of New Haven, turned himself in to police Thursday and is facing multiple charges including the illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit assault, and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.

On Oct. 10, Martinez and another man were allegedly involved in a late-night shooting in the rear parking lot of Rumba Café Bar, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by police appears to show Martinez in a dispute with another man, who appeared to take out two firearms. During the dispute, the man points his weapons in Martinez's direction before walking away across the parking lot.

Martinez then briefly goes into a car and comes out with his own firearm. Shortly after, the man fired multiple rounds into the air, police said, and Martinez is seen on video shooting multiple rounds towards the direction of the other man. The crowd that was gathering during the incident then scattered for cover, according to police.

The man took cover behind a van while returning fire in Martinez's direction. Multiple cars, some with people inside, were struck. There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Detective Joseph Carangelo at jcarangelo@easthavenpolice.com

