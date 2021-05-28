Ruth Correa pleads guilty to murders of Griswold family

Ruth and her brother Sergio Correa were charged with the murder of three members of the Lindquist family.

Ruth Correa, the woman charged with the murders of Janet Lindquist, Kenneth Lindquist, and Michael Lindquist, pled guilty to three counts of murder on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called on December 20, 2017 to 70 Kenwood Estates for a fully involved house fire. Later that afternoon, crews found two bodies in the home.

The Chief Medical Examiner identified the victims as Janet and Kenneth Lindquist. State police said they were also called to a fire in an abandoned car in Glastonbury at 40 Nanel Drive that same morning. Their investigation found that vehicle to be associated with the house fire in Griswold.

Initially, State Police were looking for Matthew Lindquist, the son of the victims, who was a person of interest. On May 5, 2018, police found human remains in the woods near the same area of the house fire. Those remains were later identified by officials as Matthew Lindquist. The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner said Matthew died of multiple stab wounds of the head, torso, and extremities. His death was ruled a homicide.

Ruth entered the pleas in Superior Court as part of a deal with prosecutors. She has agreed to testify against her brother, Sergio Correa, during his upcoming murder trial in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence.

During her brother's probable cause hearing in 2019, Ruth described in detail the night of the murders. She explained what began as a planned robbery turned into a night of gruesome murders.

Police said the scheme involved Matthew receiving drugs in exchange for helping Sergio and Ruth steal guns from his parents’ home, and make it look like a robbery.

Sergio has also been charged with the murders of the Lindquists. His trial is expected to begin next month. Ruth will be formally sentenced once her brother's case has concluded.

