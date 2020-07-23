Sanctions against Alex Johns case brought by Sandy Hook families upheld by Connecticut Superior Court

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Supreme Court upheld a sanction against Infowars host Alex Jones over an angry outburst on his web show against an attorney for relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.
The state’s highest court has heard arguments in the defamation lawsuit brought by Sandy Hook family members against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years, said the Newtown school massacre was a hoax. The Supreme Court rejected Jones’ claims that his comments aimed at attorney Christopher Mattei last year were protected by free speech rights.
Judge Belli upheld the decision saying," "the sanctions did not run afoul of the first amendment because they addressed speech that was an imminent and likely threat..."
The lawyers representing the families released a statement praising the decision to uphold the sanctions and look forward to a trail to hold Jones accountable for his statements.
“In many ways, today’s decision is a win for the integrity and resiliency of the Court system in Connecticut and beyond. As other branches of government show signs of cracking under the weight of threats and falsehoods, this ruling reminds us that the courtroom is still a sacred place that remains dedicated to the truth, to precedent and to long-established rules created over centuries. These rules ensure that the administration of justice is evenhanded, safe and fair. It is not now, nor has it ever been, a playground for bullies to exploit. The same families that Alex Jones has abused since the day after the Sandy Hook massacre now look forward to proceeding towards trial to hold him accountable for the compounded pain and suffering he has caused.”
*The Associated Press contributed to this article.