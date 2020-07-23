Sanctions against Alex Johns case brought by Sandy Hook families upheld by Connecticut Superior Court



“In many ways, today’s decision is a win for the integrity and resiliency of the Court system in Connecticut and beyond. As other branches of government show signs of cracking under the weight of threats and falsehoods, this ruling reminds us that the courtroom is still a sacred place that remains dedicated to the truth, to precedent and to long-established rules created over centuries. These rules ensure that the administration of justice is evenhanded, safe and fair. It is not now, nor has it ever been, a playground for bullies to exploit. The same families that Alex Jones has abused since the day after the Sandy Hook massacre now look forward to proceeding towards trial to hold him accountable for the compounded pain and suffering he has caused.”