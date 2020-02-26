Search for missing 15-month-old expands to Wilkes County, NC

Evelyn Boswell has not been seen since December and has been the subject of a Tennessee statewide Amber Alert ever since.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The search for 15-month old Evelyn Boswell has expanded from Tennessee to North Carolina, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news conference Wednesday.

Boswell, who has not been seen since December, was reported missing on February 18. She has been the subject of a Tennessee statewide Amber Alert ever since.

Earlier this month, authorities in Wilkes County, North Carolina arrested two people in connection with the girl's disappearance. A gray 2007 BMW was recovered as part of the investigation.

During a news conference earlier today, the Sullivan County Sheriff's office confirmed North Carolina officials are searching a pond in Wilkes County in connection with the case. Neither the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation or the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office requested the search. The exact nature of the search was not disclosed.

The mother of baby, Megan Boswell, was taken into custody last week and charged with False Reporting.

The search for her missing toddler continues.

The TBI has received more than 500 tips but said there have been no credible sightings.

Evelyn Boswell is 24 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

The TBI said the child was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019 and wasn't reported missing until Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The FBI is also assisting in the search.