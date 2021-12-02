Police are asking any car dealerships who had contact with person of interest Qinxuan Pan to call them

Qinxuan Pan is wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide investigation of Yale graduate student, Kevin Jiang.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police announced on Friday that in addition to looking for the whereabouts of Qinxuan Pan, a person of interest in the Kevin Jiang homicide investigation, they are also looking to speak with car dealerships who may have had contact with Pan.

It is believed by Police that Pan,29, visited car dealerships, looking to buy a small model SUV. Police say while Pan was at the dealerships, Pan asked to test drive and bring the cars to his mechanic for inspection. This all took place before Jiang's homicide.

Any dealership that had contact with Pan in the recent months is asked to call New Haven Police right away at (203) 946-6304 or the New Haven Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 1-866-888-8477. Police specifically mentioned Massachusetts and Connecticut dealerships in their relations.