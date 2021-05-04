Police make second arrest in 2011 Ansonia murder

Isaia Hernandez was killed at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police have made a second arrest in a decade-old murder and expect to make a third arrest as well.

Police said with the help of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Waterbury Police Department, they took Luis Marquez into custody in Waterbury for the March 16, 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. In March, Elijah Stanford was arrested for his involvement in the homicide.

Police said they have a third arrest warrant in this homicide investigation, the suspect is currently in jail and will be arrested at a later date.

Marquez, 29, of Naugatuck was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery in the 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Marquez was held on a $500,000 bond was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Stanford, 29, of Willimantic, was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Stanford was arraigned at Milford Superior Court, released on a $500,000 bond and his next court date is May 25 at Milford Superior Court.

On March 16, 2011 at 6:10 p.m. police were called a report of a person shot in front of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue.

Hernandez was found in the parking lot of Xtra Mart by the gas pumps, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police think Hernandez was inside his car in the Xtra Mart lot with both suspects when Marquez and Stanford robbed and shot him. Hernandez, Marquez and Stanford got out of the car and Hernandez collapsed in the parking lot while Marquez and Stanford ran down Church Street.

