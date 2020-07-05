Second arrest made in connection with deadly Middletown hit-and-run

Brooke Rich was struck and killed by a car on March 4. The suspect turned herself in to police almost two months later.

Another arrest was made in the deadly March hit and run that killed Brooke Rich.

On Wednesday Taquanis Sessoms turned herself over to officers for her alleged involvement with the deadly incident. Police said that Sessoms was not in the car at the time of the crash but is registered as the owner.

Officers said that Sessoms lied to them during the investigation by making up a completely fabricated story about who she was with and who was driving her car on the night of March 4. Sessoms allegedly told police someone was driving her car and not her fiancé, Jerod Wilson.

Wilson was arrested on March 31 in connection with the hit and run. Police alleged Wilson was driving the car when he hit Rich.

On the night of the crash, officers who knocked on Sessoms' door but she did not answer. Her car was towed that night. She did come to Middletown police station the following day to ask why her car was towed.