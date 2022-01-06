Shots fired during theft of catalytic converter in Manchester: police

Police said a resident saw four men near a vehicle and when he confronted them, they pointed guns in his direction.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Shots rang out early Thursday morning after a homeowner confronted suspects who were stealing a catalytic converter in Manchester, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Hamlin Street for a report of an interrupted theft of a catalytic converter and shots fired.

According to police, a resident heard a power saw outside. When he looked, he saw an unknown, dark gray vehicle parked backward in his driveway.

The resident reported seeing three men standing near his neighbor’s vehicle, and the resident went outside to confront them. Another man was seen lying on the ground with a saw which was being used to cut the catalytic converter, police said.

After confronting the group, one of the suspects drew a handgun and pointed it at the resident, according to police. A second man also displayed a firearm, and the resident ran back inside. After closing the door, multiple gunshots were heard, and the dark gray vehicle sped away from the area.

Police said no one reported injuries from the gunshots. Investigators canvases the area and shell casings were located in the driveway of the home. Officers also confirmed a catalytic converter was stolen.

Additionally, the driver’s side window of the vehicle the catalytic converter was taken from was found smashed.

Additional vehicles in the area of Pearl Street and Holl Street were located with smashed windows and police said it's believed the incidents are related.

If you have information on this incident contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the Investigative Services Unit at (860) 645-5575. Police also strongly urged residents to call 9-1-1 and report crimes in progress rather than attempting a confrontation.

When calling, residents are asked to provide as much information as possible on the criminal activity and description of suspects as this will assist the police response to a crime in progress.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

